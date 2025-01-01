TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 2178360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.402 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.34%.

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

