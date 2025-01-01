Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.00 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.18.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.