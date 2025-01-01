Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.00 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.18.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 51.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

