Comparing Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) & Its Rivals

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cheniere Energy Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 48.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 428 1045 877 36 2.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 1.82% -15.64% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion $4.25 billion 11.47 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors $15.01 billion $1.14 billion 18.89

Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners peers beat Cheniere Energy Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

