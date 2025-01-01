Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 28.22 $512.81 million $20.45 97.36 Amentum $8.39 billion 0.61 N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.86% -59.47% 28.78% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and Amentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 5 8 0 2.62 Amentum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $2,032.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Amentum has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Amentum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

