Head-To-Head Analysis: Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Netcapital and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 0.00 TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 52.70%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Netcapital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -196.48% -18.14% -16.35% TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Netcapital and TeraWulf”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $1.70 million 2.25 -$4.99 million ($31.92) -0.07 TeraWulf $126.47 million 17.27 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Volatility and Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Netcapital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.