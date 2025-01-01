Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Badger Meter stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 61.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

