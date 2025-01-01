Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

