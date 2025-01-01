Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of SGMT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
