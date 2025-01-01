FOXO Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Holds Successful Annual General Meeting

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) recently held its Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2024, with a focus on crucial decision-making for the company’s direction moving forward. The meeting, a pivotal event for FOXO, saw significant shareholder participation and positive outcomes on various proposals.

During the meeting, FOXO’s stockholders voted on several key agenda items. The first proposal pertained to the Election of Directors, where nominees Mark White, Bret Barnes, Francis Colt deWolf III, Trevor Langley, and Seamus Lagan were elected to serve as directors based on votes cast until the next annual meeting or until the election and qualification of their successors.

The second proposal was related to the Ratification of Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this proposal, with 7,703,732 votes for, 69,264 against, and 501,628 in abstention. Importantly, there were no broker non-votes on this particular issue.

All proposals brought forth during the meeting received the necessary votes for approval. Notably, while the adjournment proposal would have garnered sufficient votes for approval, it was determined that an adjournment was not required or fitting in the context of the AGM.

FOXO Technologies Inc. emerged from its Annual General Meeting with a clear mandate supported by the confidence of its shareholders. The results of these critical decisions are expected to chart a positive course for the company in the upcoming year.

