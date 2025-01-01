TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Member

On December 30, 2024, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) received notification from Gregory White regarding his resignation from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his communication, Mr. White clarified that his decision to resign was not prompted by any disputes or disagreements with the Company, its Board members, or senior management concerning operational matters, policies, or practices.

Get alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust, a Maryland-based company, is known for its involvement in real estate finance. The departure of Gregory White from the Board marks a change in the composition of the Company’s leadership.

As per the regulations, the Company submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report this event. In addition to the resignation disclosure, the filing included information concerning the Company’s trading symbols on the New York Stock Exchange and confirmed that there were no material disagreements leading to the departure.

Furthermore, the Form 8-K filing also included the appointment of Robert Foley as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, who signed the document on behalf of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. The official submission date of this report with the SEC was December 31, 2024.

This development sheds light on the ongoing modifications within the leadership structure at TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., providing investors and stakeholders with transparency regarding governance changes within the organization.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TPG RE Finance Trust’s 8K filing here.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More