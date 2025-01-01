International Seaways Terminates Retiree Health and Welfare Plan, Benefits Distribution PlannedWASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 31, 2024 (December 26, 2024) – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recently announced the termination of its Retiree Health and

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read International Seaways’s 8K filing here.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
