Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST) Press Release Declares Form F-4 Registration Statement Effective

Global Star Acquisition Inc. recently announced developments regarding its business combination with K Enter Holdings Inc. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared effective the Form F-4 Registration Statement filed in connection with the proposed business combination agreement between the two entities.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s parent will be K Wave Media Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted firm. Post-transaction closure and subject to stockholders’ approval from both Global Star and K Enter, K Wave Media Ltd. anticipates listing its ordinary shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “KWM” and “KWMW,” respectively.

Tan Chin Hwee, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of K Enter, commented on the significance of the Registration Statement’s approval, stating it marks a crucial step in K Enter’s strategy to become a leading player in delivering high-quality K-content to a global audience.

D. Boral Capital serves as Global Star’s exclusive placement agent in the transaction, while Loeb & Loeb LLP acts as U.S. legal counsel to K Enter and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP offers legal counsel to Global Star.

Global Star Acquisition Inc., a Delaware corporation, functions as a blank check company aiming to execute mergers, capital stock exchanges, or similar business combinations. On the other hand, K Enter Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation with contracts to acquire controlling equities in entertainment operating companies based in Korea, is engaged in entertainment content, IP creation, and investment businesses.

The press release highlighted that the information provided pertains solely to assisting interested parties in evaluating the business combination. It also identifies certain forward-looking statements and risk factors associated with the Proposed Business Combination. The companies urge investors and shareholders to review SEC filings, proxy statements, and prospectuses for comprehensive information on the transaction.

The press release concluded by stating that no offer or solicitation is being extended through this communication, and K Enter Holdings Inc. has been designated as the contact point for further inquiries.

For more detailed information, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC filings or contact the provided investor relations representative.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

