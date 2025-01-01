Western Acquisition Ventures Extends Business Combination Agreement Deadline

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) recently made a significant update to its ongoing business endeavors. On December 31, 2024, the company, along with Western Acquisition Merger Inc. and Cycurion, Inc., entered into an amendment to the Business Combination Agreement.

Initially established on April 26, 2024, the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, commonly referred to as the Business Combination Agreement, outlined the terms for the collaboration between Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., Merger Sub, and Cycurion. This agreement specified the completion of the Business Combination by a specific date.

The recent amendment, known as the Amendment to the Business Combination Agreement, focused on revising the Termination Date, which marks the deadline for finalizing the Business Combination. Originally set for December 31, 2024, this date has now been extended to April 11, 2025. The details of this modification are included in Exhibit 2.1 of the filing.

This alteration allows Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. and the involved parties additional time to meet the necessary requirements and fulfill any outstanding obligations related to the merger plan. The extension reflects the collaborative efforts of the Parties to ensure a comprehensive and successful Business Combination in the forthcoming period.

Following this development, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. submitted the relevant exhibits, including the Amendment to the Business Combination Agreement, as part of its 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to monitor future announcements from Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. to stay informed on the progress and outcomes of the extended Business Combination Agreement deadline.

This report signifies the commitment of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. towards enhancing transparency and maintaining effective communication with its shareholders and the broader financial community.

As per regulatory requirements, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has been diligent in disclosing this information promptly and comprehensively.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

