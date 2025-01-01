1847 Holdings LLC Declares Dividend of Series E Preferred Shares for Shareholders

On December 30, 2024, 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) announced a significant move by the board of directors, declaring a dividend of one share of the company’s newly designated series E preferred shares for each outstanding common share of the company to shareholders as of January 10, 2025. This decision reflects the ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value and structure the company’s capital allocation strategy.

The key terms related to the series E preferred shares were outlined in the share designation issued on December 30, 2024. These shares will be uncertificated and represented in book-entry form, and they can only be transferred in connection with the transfer of common shares held by the shareholder.

Regarding dividends, holders of series E preferred shares will not be entitled to receive any dividends. In the event of liquidation, each holder of series E preferred shares will be entitled to a cash amount equal to 100% of the stated value per share, before any distribution to common shareholders or allocation shares.

Furthermore, each outstanding series E preferred share will carry 1,000,000 votes per share and will be able to vote alongside common shares exclusively on defined Proposals, not other matters. The series E preferred shares will be subject to automatic redemption if not voted by proxy before designated shareholder meetings.

The redemption process entails a cash consideration for the surrendered shares, with holders of series E preferred shares having no conversion, preemptive, or subscription rights for additional company securities.

This significant development within 1847 Holdings LLC underscores the company’s commitment to aligning its shareholder strategy with the long-term vision and objectives of the organization.

The full details and specific terms of the series E preferred shares can be found in the Share Designation document filed as Exhibit 4.1 along with the SEC 8-K filing. This development reflects the company’s dedication to providing transparency and empowering shareholders with vital information regarding their investment decisions.

