Glucotrack Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Bid Price Rule Compliance**Washington, D.C., December 31, 2024 – Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) recently received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) concerning its bid price fo

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GlucoTrack’s 8K filing here.
About GlucoTrack
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
