The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

GS stock opened at $572.62 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.07 and a 1 year high of $612.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

