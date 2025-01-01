Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Axon Enterprise stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $594.32 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.72 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,862 shares of company stock worth $32,814,021. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

