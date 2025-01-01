Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stride stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Stride by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

