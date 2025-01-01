Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CyberArk Software stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Shares of CYBR opened at $333.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.70. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $205.59 and a 1-year high of $336.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

