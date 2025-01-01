Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stride stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stride alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Stride Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LRN opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $112.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stride by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Stride by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.