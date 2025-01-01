Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CyberArk Software stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $333.15 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $205.59 and a one year high of $336.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.93 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

