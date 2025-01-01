Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

