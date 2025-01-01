Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Sells $63,127.02 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 20,834 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $63,127.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,611,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,717.84. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paysign Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PAYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paysign by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paysign by 51.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

