United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Nilda Mesa Sells 255 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nilda Mesa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $352.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

