Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 5,667 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $235,803.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,061,234 shares in the company, valued at $44,157,946.74. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $391,099.06.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TYG opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

