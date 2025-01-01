Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 208537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 583,155 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 906,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 255,065 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

