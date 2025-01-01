Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 32059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $127,545.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jamf by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jamf by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

