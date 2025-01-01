NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 19446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

