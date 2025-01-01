Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 63349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHC. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,131 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.