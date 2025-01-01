The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,856 ($48.25) and last traded at GBX 3,856 ($48.25), with a volume of 267804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,877.98 ($48.53).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($62.57) to GBX 4,700 ($58.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, insider William Jackson bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,370 ($54.69) per share, for a total transaction of £483,059.80 ($604,504.82). Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
