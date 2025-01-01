iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 3091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

