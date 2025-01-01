Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 1285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

