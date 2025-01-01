Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,093,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 3,497,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 814.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.