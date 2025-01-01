Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,093,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 3,497,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 814.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.
About Sumitomo Pharma
