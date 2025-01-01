Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 57133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Sasol Trading Up 2.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
