FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

FD Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS FDRVF opened at C$23.85 on Wednesday. FD Technologies has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.03.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

