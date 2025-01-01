Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EASTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of EAST stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.78. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

