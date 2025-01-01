Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 16.4%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

