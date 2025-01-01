GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 16.5% in December

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

