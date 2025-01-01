Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Drops By 11.5%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other Freshworks news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,723,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,930.21. This trade represents a 60.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,356.10. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,876 shares of company stock worth $26,521,369. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 89.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

