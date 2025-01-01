MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MultiPlan Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE:MPLN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $58.40.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
