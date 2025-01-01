Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 18,278 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 18,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $264,848.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,901.78. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

