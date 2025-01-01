Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Buys 170,000 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,132.00.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canuc Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 40,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 100,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher James Berlet acquired 50,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 350,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,790.00.

Canuc Resources Price Performance

CVE:CDA opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. Canuc Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas properties and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds working interest in the natural gas assets and producing gas wells in Texas, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.