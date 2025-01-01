Vesta Filipchuk Sells 40,000 Shares of NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) Stock

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vesta Filipchuk sold 40,000 shares of NorthWest Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.
NorthWest Copper Stock Performance
About NorthWest Copper
News Corp is an American media and publishing company operating across digital real estate information, news media, book publishing, and cable television. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Copper
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.