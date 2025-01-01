Vesta Filipchuk Sells 40,000 Shares of NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) Stock

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vesta Filipchuk sold 40,000 shares of NorthWest Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

NorthWest Copper Stock Performance

About NorthWest Copper

(Get Free Report)

News Corp is an American media and publishing company operating across digital real estate information, news media, book publishing, and cable television. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.