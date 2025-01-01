Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Insider Fern Macdonald Acquires 403,000 Shares of Stock

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) insider Fern Macdonald bought 403,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

Fern Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Fern Macdonald bought 12,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$840.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Fern Macdonald acquired 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Fern Macdonald acquired 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Fern Macdonald bought 7,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$560.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:TPC opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.16.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

