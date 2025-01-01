Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Acquires 26,500 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Josef Vejvoda bought 26,500 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,960.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

