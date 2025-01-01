Eyal C. Attar Sells 10,334 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $12,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,798.75. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
NYSE VOR opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.37.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
