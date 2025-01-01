Eyal C. Attar Sells 10,334 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $12,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,798.75. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VOR

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.