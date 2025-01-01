Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) CEO James M. Jenkins Acquires 990 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $25,096.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LAKE opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of -283.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

