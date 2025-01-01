Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,439,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,379.76. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Origin Materials Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 14.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 10.2% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 464.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

