Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Sells $25,500.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 629,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,380.70. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 352.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

