Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,340.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 3,300 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,754.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 3,260 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,834.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$326,900.70.

TSE PEY opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.17. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.70.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

